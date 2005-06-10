This is the most serious attack on unarmed civilians since the start of the Maoist violence and we are forced to say that it exposes the unconscionable barbarity and cowardice of the rebel movement. Whoever the attackers were and whichever faction they belonged to, this event has to be universally condemned. This is pure terrorism which will bring misery and sorrow to the nation and her people. There has been overwhelming condemnation of the bombing, which exposes the ill intentions of the terrorists.