CPN (Maoist) directives Jana Ahwan, 22 December From The Nepali Press | From Issue #23 (December 29, 2000 - January 4, 2001)

The experiences of the People's War have shown that proper development of areas of the country can take place. But this can only happen if these conditions are met:



1) The central committee has to work hard and provide true and correct leadership.



2) The policy of taking action against smugglers and other corrupt people must be carried out on a national basis and this must be a continuous process.



3) Areas surrounding the main targeted area must first be developed.



4) The process of creating an efficient and strong people's army must be carried out. This too must be a continuous process.



5) The peoples' struggle must be continued at the central and local levels.



6) Efforts must be made to create a positive and favourable environment for the peoples' movement in all countries, including India.



Cultural purification



1) A struggle must be carried out against economic indiscipline, sexual indiscipline and inequality.



2) Every member must work for at least one day for the party and pay tax to the party.



3) Every article captured from the enemy must be handed over to the committee.



4) All minimum monthly expenses of party members will be fixed by the party and members will follow that directive.



5) The food eaten and the clothes worn by the party members will have to be the same as that of ordinary citizens.



6) Collection of funds by means or from areas that are not specified by the committee will have to stop.



7) All family problems of the members will have to be solved according to the directions laid down by the committee.



8) Priority has to be given to the party philosophy and directives when carrying out a military action.



9) Financial accounts must be kept according to the principles laid down by the central committee.



10) Party members must not carry out any activities that result in a financial burden on the people and must help people by example and through good behaviour.