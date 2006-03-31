In response to a writ petition filed by the Nepal Bar Association the Supreme Court issued an order to the government today to present 16 of the lawyers arrested in this mornings rally in the capital, in court on Friday since Thursday (6 April) is a national holiday.



The government started arresting senior political figures ahead of a four-day hartal that begins Thursday with a pro-democracy rally in Kathmandu on 7 April.

Central committee members of NC-D Bimalendra Nidhi, Minendra Rijal and Man Mohan Bhattrai were detained in early morning raids at their homes on Wednesday. The also started enforcing a ban on pre-democracy protests with the arrest of at least 13 journalists Wednesday morning and two more later in the day



Despite a Maoist announcement of a cessation of offensives in Kathmandu to deprive the government of the excuse to prevent a mass rally on Friday, Home Minister Kamal Thapa dismissed it as a "ploy" and announced the ban on demos. Security forces are stopping buses coming to Kathmandu and turning them back.



Wednesday's rally at New Baneswor was defying that prohibitory order and more rallies are planned. Among those arrested were: FNJ President Bishnu Nisthuri, Vice President Shiva Gaunle, General Secretary Mahendra Bista, Balram Baniya, Harihar Birahi, Gopal Thapaliya, Ujir Magar, Krishna Humagain, Yuvraj Acharya, Bharat Pokherel, Navaraj Sharma, Rishi Dhamala and Binod Pahadi. The rally was organised by the Professional Alliance for Peace and Democracy (PAPAD) and also included lawyers, professors, activists.

List of those arrested:

Journalists:

Kanak Mani Dixit, Bishnu Nisthuri, Mahendra Bista, Binod Pahadi, Balram Baniya, Harihar Birahi, Gopal Thapaliya, Krishna Humagain, Yuvraj Acharya, Bharat Pokherel, Navaraj Sharma, Rishi Dhamala, Kosh Raj Koirala and Sudarshan Acharya.

Ujir Magar managed to escape from the police van after arrest.

Lawyers:

Shambhu Thapa, Sher Bahadur KC, Madhab Baskota, Ramesh Badal, Basudeb Acharya, Yogendra Adhikari, Ishwori Prasad Bhattarai, Kamal Itani, Navaraj Khatiwada, Hari Uprety, Prabin Kharel, Bikal Prajapati and Hari Ram Suwal. Professors Dr Bhupati Dhakal, Mahendra Bhusan Thapa, Kusumakar Neupane, Rudra Khand and Krishna Khanal. Doctors Dr Kedar Narsingh KC, Dr Mahesh Maskey and Dr Madhu Ghimire.

Film Actors:

Nilahari Kafle and Hom Subedi

WEB EXCLUSIVE | PHOTO GALLERY

PICS: KIRAN PANDAY



Senior journalist Kanak Mani Dixit being arrested from the rally called by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists in New Road in support of the planned protest.



Himal Khabarpatrika correspondent and vice president of Federation of Nepali Journalists Shiva Gaunle being arrested during the same demonstration.



Student leader and former general secretary of Nepal Students Union Gagan Thapa and other student activists holding a court meeting calling for people to participate in the protests tomorrow.



Torch rally in Patan taken out by the seven party alliance and various student unions in support of tomorrows protest.