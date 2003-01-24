When it comes to microwave transmission to the kitchen, it seems Samsung leads the way. Going by the high turnout at the free familiarisation with microwave cooking at the Hotel Radisson with executive chef, Nabhojit Ghosh, there is indeed great interest here in fast, clean cooking via microwave. Organised in collaboration with Samsung and its local distributors, Him Electronics, the microwave gastronomia produced mouthwatering recipes with little effort. Said Ghosh: ?Microwave cooking is convenient, hygienic and healthy.? Samsung hopes to hold more such programs in the future.