The 2061 Crity Awards a gala event, held at the Soaltee Crowne Plaza on Sunday evening and broadcast live by four television channels. Members of the ad and media industries were there in full force, plus company representatives and celebrities. The Advertising Agencies Association of Nepal (AAAN), which organises the annual event, had increased the number of categories this year to 10. The awards included Best Jingle (for Jagadamba Cement by Advertising Avenues), Best Copy Writer (Advertising Avenue's Abhaya Paday) and Best Campaign (Civil Homes, by ME Nepal). Prisma Advertising won the Best Ad Agency award. Other awards went to Jems Pradhan for Best Jingle Maker, Jitendra Shah of Welcome Advertising and Subin Manandhar of Prisma for Wild Candy and Samsung. The Best Press Ad went to Hamro Kantipur by Prisma, which also bagged the Best Admaker category for Campino Candy. Business Advantage got the best commercial award for Shakalaka Boom and Prisma was voted best outdoor advertising for Samsung.