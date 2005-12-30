Typos are one thing but for such a snafu to pass through the editorial desk tells me that someone needs to brush up on their business grammar. A 'debtor' is someone who owes you money and a creditor is somebody you owe money to which in this case of Cosmic Air is a tiny bit of relief at best ('Pull up.Pull up., #278). I am sure that the creditors of Cosmic were not amused. Naresh Newar's article reversed the books for Cosmic with one simple word. Now if only the poor CFO at Cosmic Air could figure out a piece of such magic to keep his airline flying!



Tsedo Sherpa,

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