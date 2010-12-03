Just over a year ago, Elinor Ostrom won the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences, for her work on economic governance relating especially to the commons. With this recognition, the Nobel Committee has also honoured the success of Nepal's community-managed forestry and irrigation systems, which Ostrom has studied over the course of a quarter of a century. The implications are profound, as they validate the ability of diverse Nepali communities who live in close proximity to each other to cooperate democratically to manage their natural resources. This success has been undermined in recent years by a lack of local elected officials, populism, and inter-party collaboration to exploit resources that rightfully belong to the communities.

Elinor Ostrom is back in town this week as a guest of the Government of Nepal, and is expected to meet the president and speak at Social Science Baha, among other things. Her presence here indicates just how much Nepal and her continuing work here means to her, despite the fact that she is 77 and has found life after winning the Nobel prize, in her own words, "very intense"; she's completely booked up for talks in 2011. It is also an opportunity to highlight the value of her work, and ensure that proven systems of local governance are enshrined within the constitution to come.

Other foreigners who have contributed much to Nepal include such luminaries as the late Edmund Hillary. He was not only the first atop Mount Everest, but also impressed himself deeply in the hearts of the Sherpa people whose welfare he worked for. He was duly honoured by the Government of Nepal, first with the Suprasidha Prabal Gorkha Dakshin Bahu in 1953, then with honorary citizenship in 2003.

Then there's the late Toni Hagen, the Swiss geologist who probably travelled across more of Nepal than anyone ever has, in the course of geological and developmental research. In 1984, the king awarded him the Birendra Pragya Alankara.

Last month, it seemed the entire state mechanism was jamming up trying to shake Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal's hand. The cabinet hurriedly recommended that the president award the Saudi prince the Maha Ujjwal Rashtradeep. The nation's highest civilian honour is now to go to someone who may well make significant investments at some point in the future, but to date hasn't done, or committed to anything at all.

Our errant caretaker prime minister, who was so keen to be seen hobnobbing with royals, has now jetted off to Cambodia, so it's no surprise he isn't on hand to meet Ostrom. But perhaps he could activate his moribund cabinet for yet another, infinitely more deserving, recommendation?

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