The decade long armed conflict brutalised the society and witnessed massive human rights violations and atrocities from the state security forces and Maoists. But seven years after the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), there still has been no concrete decisions taken to address the war crimes and punish or grant amnesty to the perpetrators. The Truth and Reconciliation bill tabled in parliament last week has polarised the country between those opposing and supporting it.

There are many CA members who have objected to the provision of amnesty for those involved in serious crimes. The Maoists have maintained that conflict-era crimes should be addressed by the TRC. Human rights activists say there should be no pardon for grave violations of human rigihts. Here is the response to the weekly Himal Khabarpatrika survey: