Hari Prasad Pandey is always a step ahead of the corruption watchdog, CIAA. He decided not to wait for CIAA's verdict on his "crimes" and the self-confessed "corrupt" hydropower minister-turned-industrialist declared he would enter three years of self-imprisonment during which he will not stand for elections. His daily allowance would mirror that of Nepali jails: 700 grams of grade B rice and Rs 15 for expenses. On 23 April last year, Pandey admitted to bribing officials, evading income tax and whitewashing his past. The 56-year-old lives in Pokhara with his wife and six children, and has assigned himself a fine of Rs 15 million.