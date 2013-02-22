Himal Khabarpatrika has launched a Bazar Public Opinion Poll in its new weekly avatar with support from The Asia Foundation. The polls are conducted every week in 12 urban centres across the country from Damak in the east to Dhangadi in the west, and 375 respondents are randomly asked three questions in the marketplace. This week’s questions were on the perception of security: ‘How do you rate security in your town?’. Nearly 40 per cent said ‘not good’, and half said ‘ok’. In response to a supplementary question (‘What kind of crime is most prevalent in your town or city?’) respondents were asked to name three top crimes.