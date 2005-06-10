Whatever the Maoists may say about the 'mistake' in bombing the bus in Chitwan, it has exposed their terrorist character. The people would like to see the perpetrators punished. It has shown the increasing anti-people character of the Maoists and their maximum negligence about the welfare of the people. This incident is too serious to be classified as just a 'mistake'. You can't turn innocent people into cannon fodder. Neither side should use human shields. The government has no right to rub its hands in glee at this and must refrain from allowing armed security forces in mufti to ride civilian buses which lead to incidents like Maina Pokhari and Bandarmude.