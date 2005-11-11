Re: Pramod Bhagat's letter (#271) about my Guest Column ('Rock and hard place', #269). I was only arguing about the indispensable need for the political parties to cleanse themselves by removing their corrupt leaders before they can claim to be democratic institutions and face the upcoming elections. What these corrupt parties think is good for them is not necessarily good for the country, and grovelling at New Delhi's feet must not be seen as a substitute for the popular support that the recent EU troika had deservedly advised them to regain.

The recent visit by the Indian politicians would not have been a problem had they not told a reporter at the airport that Bhutan never had democracy and therefore does not need it. And it must not be overlooked that they simply brushed aside NC leader GP Koirala's plea to help solve the Maoist problem while the rebel leaders have always enjoyed safe haven in their own country. With our politicians in quest of power at any cost, the Indian politicians were obviously on a mission only to shed crocodile tears in Kathmandu.



Bihari Krishna Shrestha,

Kathmandu