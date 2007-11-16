Homicide is not just a heinous crime, it is also an expression of cowardice. Murder is not a precursor to conflict, nor is it the path to social change. Murder is a crime. And political murders represent the nadir of intolerance.

The Maoist party claimed to have renounced violence as a political tool because there was no support for it in the international community. But after entering the peace process it has once more undermined itself with the murder of journalist Birendra Sah.

The Maoists spent a month trying to cover up the crime. Even the interim parliament, which is supposed to defend democratic rights, was confined to making only formal pronouncements. Speaker Subhas Nembang's role made many realise he may not be a friend to the defenders of press freedom. The lack of sensitivity of parliament towards the murder of a journalist has tarnished its reputation. By its endless rhetoric and debate, the government and parliament gave the guilty plenty of time to make their escape. Whether or not the Federation of Nepalese Journalists knew this or didn't want to know is another serious question. The main role in the cover-up and delaying tactics was played by Home Minister Krishna Prasad Sitaula, and Prime Minister Girija Koirala must also bear responsibility for hiding the truth. No amount of crocodile tears will hide that fact.

