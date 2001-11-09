It was good to read the sentiments of Prince Paras ("Has Crown Prince Paras mended his ways?", #66), but we Nepalis don't trust him. The palace took advantage of Dasain so there would be no protest. He does not trust the Nepalis, and Nepalis should not trust him.



N Sharma

by email



I am not an authority on Nepali history, but I do know this much: Nepal is what it is today because of the Shah Dynasty. We could have been a country divided into small principalities vulnerable to foreign powers if it had not been for Prithvi Narayan Shah. So when our so-called "principled politicians" question the right of the monarch to appoint his son the crown prince, it disgusts me to the pit of my stomach. What have these "gentlemen" done for Nepal besides trying to look radical with their witless questions trying to garner votes in such a pathetic manner?



Siddharth Thapa

Boston



Paras being declared the crown prince when the wounds of the royal massacre are still fresh is a serious blow to many Nepalis, especially when his well-documented acts of indiscriminate violence is still fresh in many peoples minds. The implication of this decision deserves better analysis than trumpeting mediocre verses which Paras allegedly wrote.



Arun Neupane

Michigan, USA



What the announcement of the crown prince shows is that Nepal is still a long way from being a true democracy. The palace's method showed that the old, dark ways of doing things in secret are still prevalent. If Nepal is to be a modern, transparent monarchy and earn the respect of the people like the monarchy in Japan the palace has to change the way it does things.



Seema Chhetri

Tokyo



Thank you for a balanced and objective overview of the royal appointment of Paras as crown prince. As you correctly point out, the king really had no choice. But he could have done it in a more consultative and open manner. Now that it is done, it is up to Crown Prince Paras to earn the trust and respect of his people. He should know that the people are watching his every step.



G Thapa

Hong Kong



For the sake of Nepal's unity and nationalism, the monarchy needs to have continuity. With only two men left in the royal family, there was no other option. But let us use this opportunity to modernise and reform the rules of succession so that Paras' daughter can be the next in line. And next time let us do it with more deliberation and grace.



Naresh Pradhan

Kathmandu