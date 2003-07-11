Nepali girls have begun to hand in their applications for the Dabur Vatika Miss Nepal Beauty Pageant 2003 to be held on 13 September at BICC. The contest, organised by the Hidden Treasure event management company in association with Kathmandu Jaycees, is the biggest and most well known pageant in the nation. This is the second consecutive year that Dabur Nepal has hosted the event as the main sponsor. The pageant winner will represent Nepal at Miss World 2003 and the first runner up will compete for Miss Asia Pacific Quest.