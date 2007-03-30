

CRUISIN': CPN-M chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal leaving the party headquarters in Buddhanagar for another chat with Prime Minister

Girija Prasad Koirala on Thursday on joining the interim government.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



TRAGEDY, AGAIN: Victims of the Gaur killings being cremated at Pashupati on Friday, two days after the incident.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



SHOP TALK: Australian ambassador Graeme Lade, FNCCI president Chandi Raj Dhakal, and US Ambassador James F Moriarty discuss the business environment at the Embassy of Pakistan on Friday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



BETTER START PRAYING: Queen Komal marks Ram Nawami at the Ram Mandir in Battisputali on Tuesday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



MOVE IT!: Revellers and devotees pull the towering chariot of Seto Machhindranath from Ason to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)