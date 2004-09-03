Those of us who had hoped that the political party leadership has learnt its lesson and had changed its conduct were aghast to see the Nepali Congress forcing a shutdown on this people to get back at its rival in the government using the flimsy excuse that Girija Babu was mistreated at the airport. As far as I am concerned, the security official who stopped you deserves a medal for following orders and acting responsibly which is more than can be said for you. With Girija Koirala around, why do we need the Maoists?

Girija Prasad Koirala was turned away from the airport. How does he respond? He incites his foot soldiers to call for yet another banda-affecting general life and business in the Valley. This was just what Nepal needed: another banda and another blow to the already weakened economy. Being turned away from the airport is an every-day plight of many Nepalis, and if those of us started rioting and calling for banda every time we are turned away from the airport, what would this country come to? Why is this man still running amok after having squandered the chance to do good for the country, not once or twice but four times when he was the prime minister? Why isn't anyone telling this egomaniac to own up to all those ills that happened under his watch? And what about the Grand Design he kept promising to unravel for us? The fact is he blew it when he had numerous chances. As undemocratic as he is in running the affairs in his own party, he sounds comical and pathetic trying to act statesmanlike and be the Guardian Angel of our shaky democracy. He has been waffling on every contentious issue, and no one now knows what he or the party he leads stands for. Girija, please give us a break, stop acting like a cry baby and go away.