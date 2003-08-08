How nice I felt when I closed down the schools and colleges in the name of education. I felt better after I burned the chair of the vice chancellor of the university. I inhaled the fumes of the burning library and pumped myself with the perfect education. I saw the books burning. I recognised some of those books. I had studied some of those books in my IA and BA.
I used to take great initiative to arrange a grand program on Teachers' Day. We had our teachers seated in a decorated chair and we put tika on their foreheads. We also managed to collect some money and give them some gifts. I used to be the best in giving speeches on those occasions, stating how we must respect the teachers because they were our gurus. I considered myself an ideal student because I was never interested in education. I was interested only in a certificate. To tell you the truth, teachers meant nothing to me.
Well, the past is past. Now I am a professor. I have a 'Dr' in front of my name and a long line of abbreviations at the end of my name. Now I am a recognised person. Students say that I don't prepare for class. Who cares! I am an 'honourable man'. I think these regular students are stupid. They seem to have nothing to do in life. I just have to speak for 40 minutes. Education is not that easily available. If the students want education, let them come to my tuition centre.
Augustine Thomas SJ, Kathmandu
Cry, Education
Letters | From Issue #157 (August 8-14, 2003)