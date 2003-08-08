How nice I felt when I closed down the schools and colleges in the name of education. I felt better after I burned the chair of the vice chancellor of the university. I inhaled the fumes of the burning library and pumped myself with the perfect education. I saw the books burning. I recognised some of those books. I had studied some of those books in my IA and BA.



I used to take great initiative to arrange a grand program on Teachers' Day. We had our teachers seated in a decorated chair and we put tika on their foreheads. We also managed to collect some money and give them some gifts. I used to be the best in giving speeches on those occasions, stating how we must respect the teachers because they were our gurus. I considered myself an ideal student because I was never interested in education. I was interested only in a certificate. To tell you the truth, teachers meant nothing to me.



Well, the past is past. Now I am a professor. I have a 'Dr' in front of my name and a long line of abbreviations at the end of my name. Now I am a recognised person. Students say that I don't prepare for class. Who cares! I am an 'honourable man'. I think these regular students are stupid. They seem to have nothing to do in life. I just have to speak for 40 minutes. Education is not that easily available. If the students want education, let them come to my tuition centre.



Augustine Thomas SJ, Kathmandu