Cuba has termed the recent political developments in Nepal as the country's internal matter. Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Avelardo Moreno, during his two-day visit to Nepal on 1 March, said Nepalis were free to select the kind of system they want in their country. "Nepalis have that freedom," Moreno said after meeting Foreign Minister Ramesh Nath Pandey. "No foreign country should interfere in its internal matter." Moreno said he discussed the upcoming UN Human Rights High Commission meeting with Minister Pandey saying Cuba would support Nepal. "The High Commission has shown double standards and has not been effective," he said. "All developing countries need to work together to make the High Commission just, impartial and effective."