In a bid to quell pro-democracy protests around Kathmandu the government has extended the curfew by seven hours. The 18-hour curfew, which was to end at 8PM on 20 April, will now end at 3AM on 21 April.



Protests continued around Kathmandu today with reports coming in from Kalanki, Gwarko, Maitidebi, Chahabil, Chapagaun, Satdobato, Gongabu, and Khumaltar. Three protesters were shot dead at Kalanki when security forces opened fire today. Human rights organisations confirmed 150 injured in Kalanki and 260 injured in other clashes around the capital. Over 100,000 protesters attended a peaceful demonstration at Chabahil today as security forces watched.-- END --