The local authorities have announced 11-hour curfew in Kathmandu from 9AM-8PM today. Issuing separate public notices, local administrations of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts imposed shoot on sight curfew orders. This is the fourth consecutive day the government has clamped down day-time curfew in Kathmandu.



On Saturday, despite curfew orders and heavy rains, protesters took to the streets and entered Kathmandu from Baneswor, Kalanki and Patan. As they reached the vicinity of Narayanhiti royal palace, security forces charged batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. King Gyanendra returned executive power to the people and called on the agitating parties to recommend a name for a prime minister. However, the seven party alliance has rejected the king's offer calling it a sham, a conspiracy to foil the pro-democracy movement and have vowed to continue with the protests until complete democracy is restored in the country.

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