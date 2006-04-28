The local authorities have announced another daytime 12-8PM curfew in Kathmandu and Lalitpur today. Today will be the third day of daytime curfew in the Valley.



Meanwhile protesters have reportedly returned to the streets on Saturday. Although some people see King Gyanendra's offer as partial victory, most are claiming that it is not enough. The seven parties have also rejected the king's offer calling it a conspiracy and an attempt by the king 'to diffuse the ongoing people's movement'.



Demonstrations against the royal proclamation were taken out in Bardia, Biratnagar, Birgunj, Butwal, Chitwan, Pokhara and Nepalgunj. The protesters have vowed not to give up until House of Representatives is reinstated and elections to the constituent assembly are held.-- END --