Nearly 300 demonstrators were arrested today in the capital, reports human rights groups. Besides political workers and student activists, the security forces also arrested journalists, human rights observers, lawyers and members of the Professional Association for Peace and Democracy. Pradip Gyawali of UML, Prabhu N Chaudhari of United Leftist Front and Tek B Chokhyal of NC were among the party leaders arrested during the political demonstration this afternoon. Journalists Deepesh Kumar KC, Rishi Dhamala and Suraj Acharya of Image Channel were among those beaten by the police.



OHCHR has expressed serious concerns over the further arrests of people seeking to hold peaceful demonstrations.



"While it seems that violence has abated in many places today, by both demonstrators and the police, OHCHR-Nepal remains concerned at the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by police on Tuesday," said spokesperson Kieran Dwyer.



In another act of state repression against a peaceful assembly, security forces intervened at a programme organised by the Reporters' Club and manhandled noted artists Madan K Shrestha and Hari Bangsha Acharya. According to reports, the police also assaulted actress Bipana Thapa, former home secretary Bhoj Raj Pokhrel and rights activist Gopal K Siwakoti.



The government lifted daytime curfew after four days, imposed to unsuccessfully foil the mass democratic rallies held in the capital.



Meanwhile in Dhulikhel protestors burnt two taxis and took out demonstrations in various parts of Banepa. Over 200 were reported to be arrested from demonstrations in Pokahra while protests were also reported in Birtamod and Suranga in Jhapa, Dang, Kavre, Jaleswore in Mahottari and Dhangadi.



King Gyanendra and Queen Komal returned to the capital from Pokhara today. The royal couple were on informal visits to the western development region from Pokhara.

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Peaceful demonstrations continued in the capital even in the prohibited areas.



In their direct support to restore democracy, the international community also participated in the protests led by the Danish organisation, MS Nepal.



A wide cross-section of Nepali society participates in the peaceful rally to support the democracy movement



Police intervene in the peaceful demonstration leading to hundreds of arrests, consequently provoking the international community to call on the government to respect right of the people to hold peaceful demonstrations.



Human rights activists were also arrested today.



People are forced to set up road barriers to prevent the police from intervening in their peaceful rallies.



Over 20 journalists were arrested today in a protest rally to demand total press freedom.