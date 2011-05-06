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BIKRAM RAI
It took Khanal nearly 100 days, but the Maoists got their pound of flesh: the home ministry. The portfolio was given to a loyalist of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, leaving the hardline faction disgruntled. Another minister, Agni Sapkota who replaced Mahara in the information ministry, is blacklisted by most western governments for alleged war crimes.
Meanwhile, BBC Nepali Service on Thursday broadcasted a tape in which senior Maoist leader CP Gajurel tells the party's new People's Volunteer Bureau why the home ministry is important. "We need to control the APF and Nepal Police to help us in taking over total state power through a people's revolt," he is quoted as saying. Later, Gajurel told journalists his party's policy had changed since he gave that speech.
The resignation of Peace Minister Barsha Man Pun for being bypassed in the home ministry points to a growing rift within the Maoist party over the cabinet composition. The UML politburo meeting on Thursday grew acrimonious as members accused the prime minister of double crossing the party. How the leaders manage inter- and intra-party disputes in the next two weeks will determine the fate of the peace process.