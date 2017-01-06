Dragonair, which was recently rebranded as Cathay Dragon, has retained its ‘Life Well Travelled’ branding and aims to provide seamless service to its customers. Keeping this in mind, the airlines’ G16 lounge in Hong Kong is going under extensive renovation and will reopen as a group lounge this year.

Expansion drive

NIC Asia inaugurated its Phidim branch as part of the company’s aim to reach every possible market. The company is currently operating 79 branches, 3 extension counters and 69 ATMs across the country and is planning to add more in the coming future.

Likes for a cause

Syakar Trading Company started its social media based CSR campaign “I DIO’d IT.” Participanting NGOs will need to upload catchy videos based on a social cause and will be judged on the basis of likes and shares. The highest liked video will win Rs 100,000 cash prize. For more information: dio.hscampaigns.com

Spreading wings

Qatar Airways celebrated a successful 2016.Having inaugurated 14 new destinations, welcomed 19 new aircraft to its fleet, continuously improved passenger experience, and with a strong financial performance in 2016, the airlines is hoping for continued growth in the days to come.