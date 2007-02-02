

CUT DOWN: A woman chops up a tree stump for firewood on the sidewalk near Sahid Gate on Martyr's Day last Tuesday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



EXHAUSTING: A sea of bike riders are stuck at the Thapathali bridge on Friday as traffic ground to a halt because of a Rastriya Janamukti Party rally from Jawalakhel to Ratna Park on Friday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



HEARTWARMING: Ang Bahadur Lama of Humla receiving the first lot of 90 packets of clothing for children from schools and families in Kathmandu under the Nyanopan initiative ('I'm a Nepali first', #328). Nepal Airlines captain Vijay Lama is seen handing over the consignment at Simkot airport.