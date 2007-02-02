One day the SPAM government says there is the hand of the royalists behind the tarai turmoil, and the very next day they form a committee to find the cause of the chaos in tarai.

-Anonymous on Nepali Perspectives

http://nepaliperspectives.blogspot.com



Step 1: Street action to amend the interim constitution, get electoral constituencies based on population.

Step 2: Win the election.

Step 3: First president of Nepal, a Madhesi.

-Democracy for Nepal (DFN)

http://demrepubnepal.blogspot.com



The SPA delayed the peace process in the name of 'arms management' and is now paying for it through the conflict in the tarai.

-Rocky on Mero Sansar

http://www.mysansar.com



What is the model for political effectiveness in Nepal today? Well, since we have no representation, and no elections, street violence and Maoism seem to tell citizens that the only way to get things done is to take to the streets. Witness the madhesi movement in the tarai. Where is there voice in government? Where is there faith in government that was supposed to be established through elections?

-Blogdai on

http://nepalnow.blogspot.com



Some are calling the tarai turmoil a "holocaust in the making", others are calling it "ethnic cleansing" and still others have compared what happened in Lahan to Tiananmen Square. This week's op-ed in News Blaze (http://www.newsblaze.com) comparing the violence in tarai with the 1994 genocide in Rwanda might be precipitately judgmental, but raises valid points. It says Nepali politicians are inflaming the tarai violence by pointing fingers at 'royalists' and 'regressive forces' instead of trying to understand what they did wrong.

Madhesi-United We Stand has video of the Nepalganj incident, recent news of what is happening in the tarai, a discussion forum, and a hard-to-miss sign flashing on one side that reads, "I am Madhesi, save me from bullets." Ram Manohar Sah, a contributor on this forum says solving the tarai turmoil is easy. He says the madhes needs employment opportunities, agriculture infrastructure, and administrative power, but most importantly what madhesis need is acceptance and confidence in them as people of Nepal. He says by calling them 'madhesi' the rest of Nepal is alienating them.



What were the mistakes committed by the madhesis? Why are their own countrymen against them? Sometimes I consider the foreigners who come to Nepal luckier than us because they are here for work and they do not regard this country as theirs. But what about us? Have we ever said Nepal is not our country? Have we never fought for Nepal?

-Nitesh Thakur on Madhesi-United We Stand

http://madhesi.wordpress.com



Maila Baje is not surprised that although it has been a week since the prime minister invited madhesi leaders for talks on regional grievances fuelling the unrest, dialogue remains as elusive as ever. He says that the seven-party alliance's doggedness in dismissing the violence in the tarai as a plot hatched by reactionary royalists to subvert the constituent assembly elections is disgraceful. But bloggers like AP_blazeofglory on Nepalnews do believe that India and the royalists are fuelling the turmoil.



This is racism and the factors that are causing this violence are-India and BJP, Hindu extremists like the Shiv Sena, and the royalists. This war will prove more dangerous than the 'People's War'.

-AP_blazeofglory on Nepalnews

http://www.nepalnews.com



At Blogdai's forum an anonymous poster is calling the Maoists a modern reincarnation of colonialists who believe in "divide and conquer". This post says the Maoists are responsible for inciting hatred between madhesis and pahadis as a way to keep themselves in power. The post also says that the new interim parliament protects Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and his friends and that they will never have to answer for the decade long violence and killing because the onus has been put on the people to forgive and forget the actions of their leaders.