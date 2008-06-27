Restricting public transport saves the government Rs 150 million and about 100,000 litres of petrol and diesel per day. The money saved could instead be utilised to construct cycle paths.

Today, the world price for oil has risen to a whopping $140 per barrel. Yet, consumers are compelled to purchase this expensive but necessary product, making their difficulties greater than ever. Modern marketing regards the consumer as all-powerful. But here, businesses rule. They can arbitrarily close down the roads, and the layperson is forced to either ditch their car and take to the roads or pay the high prices for public transport. Either way, the public loses out. The only way that the public interest is served is if the government puts a stop to petroleum-powered vehicles. In addition, electrically-powered vehicles should replace public transport.

Even when transport services were closed down by transport entrepreneurs, the government failed to take action. If we hadn't done away with government-run public transportation in the first place, the entrepreneurs wouldn't have the power to work their will. Consumers suffer not only at the hands of businesses but also of these transport syndicates. There is nothing more ironic than closing public transport to increase fares. Instead, increasing the quality of service would automatically justify a higher fare.

The people of Kathmandu can reject petroleum-powered vehicles by themselves. There's no reason we should accept being crammed together like cattle. Instead, we should take control and make use of Kathmandu's breezy weather and scenic beauty—which are perfect for cycling.