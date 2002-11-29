Dabur Nepal has honoured three Nepali medal winners from the Asian Games in Busan. Bronze medallists in Taekwondo, Ritu Jimee Rai, Renuka Magar and Deepak Bista were given Rs 25,000 each by Dabur managing director, Rukma Sumshere Rana, himself a keen sportsman and the chairman of the South Asian Games in Kathmandu in 2000.Gorkha Brewery, for its part, honoured Nepal's national under-19 cricket team which played brilliantly and was the runner-up at the ACC trophy 2002 in Singapore, thus qualifying for the next Asia Cup. Minister of Education Devi Prasad Ojha and Gorkha Brewery chairman, Mohan Gopal Khetan were present at the ceremony Tuesday where each player received Rs 10,000.