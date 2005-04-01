Dabur raises stake in Nepal Business Briefs | From Issue #241 (April 1-7, 2005)

Dabur India has decided to increase stake in its subsidiary Dabur Nepal from 80 percent to 97.5 percent and invest Rs 370.66 million in Dabur Foods and the recently acquired Balsara Home Products to meet their expansion and operational needs, report newswires.



As per the existing shareholding, Dabur India holds 80 percent stake in Dabur Nepal and local Nepali partners hold 20 percent. Dabur International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India and a hub for all its global operations, would be acquiring 17.5 percent stake of local Nepali promoters in Dabur Nepal at a cost of Rs 37.6 million, Dabur Group Director PD Narang said.