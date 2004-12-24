Dabur has unveiled a new brand identity through a new logo and positioning statement 'Celebrate Life!' that reflects the company's vision and mission. The restructuring of the company's brand identity has given birth to a portfolio of five powerful brands: Dabur - the healthcare brand; Vatika - the herbal beauty brand; Anmol - the value for money brand; Real - the fruit beverages brand and Hajmola - the tasty digestives brand.

