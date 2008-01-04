

DACING REVOLUTIONARIES: Maoist chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal claps as a woman dances at Tamu Lhosar, the Gurung new year, at Tundikhel on Sunday. (PIC: KIRAN PANDAY)



NOT SO VOLUNTARY: Maoists collect 'voluntary donations' from an American tourist at Ghat in Solu Khumbu last week. The Maoists claim that the donations will be used for community projects and not arms and ammunition. (PIC: PATRICK KAUBA)



BLIND LEADING THE BLIND: A blindfolded man leads people holding lighted candles and placards at a rally organised by the Continuous Peace Campaign (Ahanirsh Shanti Abhiyan) on Friday. (PIC: KIRAN PANDAY)



FESTIVE THAMEL: Thamel thangka shops are happy business has picked up with the boom in tourism. (PIC: SAM KANG LI)