BILASH RAI

Judging from Pushpa Kamal Dahal's latest outburst, you'd be forgiven for thinking war, in the form of a people's revolt, was imminent. Or you might just shrug, noting that Dahal's threats to smash the state were delivered at a training session for junior cadres of the Maoist Party. He needed to sound tough ahead of the formal handover of command to the Special Committee in the Shaktikhor camp on Saturday.

After all, despite the Chairman's strenuous objections, UNMIN has left (the only concession from Karin Landgren being the virulently red scarves sported by herself and a colleague at the farewell bash the Maoists organised in her honour). Not one to be seen wailing in UNMIN's wake, Dahal's next move was to sound as warlike as possible.

The idiocy and hypocrisy of threatening to boost YCL numbers to half a million to execute state capture just exposes the Catch-22 Dahal finds himself in. He can't claim leadership of a successful party in sync with the revolution without breathing fire and brimstone to cover up its failures (read 'bourgeois compromises'). But every such speech he delivers makes success less likely.

Threats to grab power and turn the country totalitarian deepen the gulf of mistrust between the Maoists and the rest, who are ever more determined to exclude them from power. Fired up cadres may support Dahal, but as a result of their zeal will continue to push the party towards unrealistic and damaging strategies such as the nationwide strike last May. Sooner or later, Dahal will be wholly trapped by the hollowness of his rhetoric.

Believers of Dahal's revolution insist he is sincere in his dealings with those who matter (his cadres), and his two-facedness with the rest is actually an asset. For those with revolutionary blinkers, it doesn't matter if the rest are against them because they are bent on grabbing power through violence.

Something is clearly rotten in the state of Dahal. You'd have to be seriously deficient to blame the media for playing up divisions within Maoist ranks when Dahal alludes to the "defeat" of India's choice of prime minister (Bhattarai). Bhattarai boycotts the training program upon learning that he is not to be allowed to read out his statement of dissent; his wife and politburo member Hisila Yami is hustled off the stage when she asks for clarification. The cracks may be papered over one more time, but the claim that the 'two-line struggle' as all good sporting revolutionary fun is wearing rather thin.

Ultimately, this country will only be stable once there is a Maoist party that other parties and Nepal's two big neighbours trust. Dahal's tactic of beating war drums is the wrong strategy, and completely counterproductive to himself and his party.

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