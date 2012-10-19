The failure to institutionalise achievements of the people's movement in 1990 and then in 2006 has taught us that in a democracy individuals must not be allowed to become stronger than institutions. After the 1990 movement, the nation suffered under the weight of Girija Prasad Koirala's personality, while post 2006 politics has been held hostage by Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Despite Dahal's doublespeak and constant shifting of the goal post, the opposition has failed to impress due to its lack of vision. So far, opposition members have not been able to rescue the peace process and statute drafting from falling prey to Maoist diktat. But what makes greater mockery of democracy is Dahal's rejection of every political proposal forwarded by the opposition, only to repeat the same ones back to them in the name of forging consensus.

Dahal's politics not only reflects his own dubious personality, but also conceals the vested interests of other power centres in Kathmandu. On the eve of CA dissolution, Dahal had rejected the NC and UML's proposal to declare the constitution by postponing contentious issues. It is highly ironic that he is now talking about reviving the CA by holding off on problematic issues as if it is a revolutuionary idea.