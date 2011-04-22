If Dahal is for peace and constitution, as understood lately, it should be reflected in the politburo document, eliminating the speculations about Palungtar plenum's decision of 'revolt'. People always reserve the right to revolt but this is not a time for destruction. It is time for peace and constitution through which Nepal's prosperity is possible. There is no insurmountable obstacle to overcome but eliminating the Maoists' strategic dilemma is the first thing to be done in proceeding the process.

There is risk of party split if Dahal takes decision in favour of peace and constitution. A true leader has guts to take risk in making a historical decision. Dahal should make efforts to convince the hardliners who term the CA 'rightist quicksand' and want it to be dissolved. It is not responsible leadership to allow someone holding a radical view to drag the party and the entire country into bloodshed. Going back to revolt will be a betrayal to the CPA, the 12-point agreement and commitment to the people.

It is time for Dahal to take a bold decision. He should not just wait for favourable environment within his party to take the decisive step in favour of peace, constitution and prosperity of this country. The historical changes like the CA and republic were possible when the Maoists quit a never ending battle and joined the mainstream politics. They emerged as the biggest party. They need to protect and institutionalise past achievements because while regressive forces are united, progressive ones are divided. The priority should be nationalisation and integration of the Maoist combatants, promulgation of a democratic constitution and formation of a stable government through a new election.

There is no better time than it is now as the government, the Maoist, NC and the people are positive towards the NA's proposal for PLA integration. What we need is the Maoist's willingness for the Special Committee to finalise the modality of integration.

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