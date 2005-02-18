The residents of Dailekh have boycotted the bandas and blockades called by the Maoists. They said they have had enough of Maoist activities ranging from extortion to abductions. These were the same people who rebelled against the Maoists a few months ago and their spirit has not died. "They always gave us trouble so we protested against them. Now the Maoists don't come to our village," says Pabitra Khadka of Gamaudi. Because the Maoists aren't allowed into the Dailekh villages, they are unable to inform the villagers about bandas, chakka jams or blockades. Hence, it doesn't affect the village even when they call these protest demonstrations. The people still go to work or to shop in Dailekh Bajar. "Earlier as soon as we heard rumours of a banda we would be scared to walk the streets but now seeing that the Maoists don't have any influence, we are no longer scared," says Basanti Khadka from Cheudipusa.



