I agree fully with Dr Milan Piya (“How much is too much?”, #68). I had worked in Inaruwa Hospital, and even though most people in Inaruwa have a very positive attitude towards the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) we always felt insecure to work there. There is this alarming trend of “daktar kutne” in the whole of Nepal, but especially in the tarai region. As a result, doctors in Hetauda have stopped doing forensic examinations, there are no able doctors in most district hospitals, most doctors wants to remain in Kathmandu or in the big regional hospitals where at least security is a bit better. Whose responsibility is it to provide security to doctors in the district hospitals? This is not just a small local issue it will ultimately make the already sorry state of our health system even sorrier.



Dr Amrit Rai,

Copenhagen