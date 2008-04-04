

“DALAI CLIQUE”: Chinese ambassador (right) addresses a press conference on Wednesday about the unrest in Tibet. Assembled journalists were shown video footage of Tibetans attacking Chinese-owned shops in Lhasa on 14 March. (PIC: MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA)



INTERCESSION: Tibetan monks at the Helmu Office, Boudha, chant prayers on Wednesday for those who lost their lives in the Lhasa protests. Monks continued their protests this week and demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy. (PIC: DEEPENDRA BAJRACHARYA)



NEW CONTRAPTION: Election commission staff demonstrate an electronic voting machine this week. The machines will be used in constituency Kathmandu-1. This is the first election in Nepal that will include electronic voting. (PIC: KIRAN PANDAY)



POLITICS IS FUN: A woman dances at the Maoist rally in Khula Manch on Wednesday. The rally was equipped with a pumping sound system. (PIC: KIRAN PANDAY)