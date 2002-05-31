CK Lal's bold suggestion to have the Dalai Lama visit Lumbini is what every Buddhist in Nepal wishes. ("The prince of peace," # 95). The Dalai Lama did visit Lumbini in 1987, despite strong protests from China. Since then, His Holiness has, as a Nobel Peace Laureate, carved for himself a niche in the international arena as an icon of morality and peace-both lacking in these troubled times. It therefore makes sense that he be invited to Lumbini, and what better time than when the Mayadevi Temple is completed ("Lumbini's rebirth," #95).

I enjoyed CK Lal's "The Prince of Peace" (#95), and after reading him, and being a member of the Tibetan diaspora in Nepal, I see a glimmer of hope that one day His Holiness the Dalai Lamawill be invited as a pilgrim to visit Lumbini.China's objections have assumed a ritual status rather than a political one. China is changing with it's one-nation-two-system policy very fast, and in the right direction. I believe that in about a decade or so China will not only catch up with western nations, but will also assume a global role for peace, freedom and stability. This would in fact bring Beijing closer to the goals of the Dalai Lama. It now befalls on our leaders to initiate steps to invite the Dalai Lama and make his visit to Lumbini possible. If that happens we have everything to gain, economically, spiritually, culturally and morally too.