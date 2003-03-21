Dalits’ plight Sanghu, 17 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #137 (March 21-27, 2003)

Maoist party affiliated Dalit Mukti Morcha (Dalit Liberation Front) has released data that shows more than 500 dalit leaders and workers were killed during the seven-year long "people's war" by the security forces. President Tilak Pariyar, accused the government of spreading terror in dalit villages by mass executions and torching dalit huts in various villages at Kalikot, Bajura and Dang during the state of emergency 2000-2001.



The injustice inflicted on the dalits by the Maoists was not included in the report. The Maoists may have also executed many dalits for their political beliefs. Pariyar said dalits have been victimised for demanding fundamental human rights denied to them by traditional values imposed by the caste system. The National Dalit Commission formed by the government last year has demanded reservations for dalits and the Maoist affiliated Dalit Mukti Morcha has been raising the issue for special rights to the dalit communities. Pariyar opined that as long as Nepal remains a Hindu nation, the state-sponsored discrimination and injustice against the dalits would continue. His organisation believes only a secular state authority can ensure dalit liberation.



Tilak Pariyar said that affirmative action for dalits is an illusion as it depends on the discretion of the regime, and only a handful would have access to such an arrangement. Citing the failure of the Indian government in providing reservation for their dalit communities, Pariyar claimed they need special rights until they reach the social, economical and political status of other advantaged caste groups. "Reservation would actually support the continuation of the caste system. Therefore, to achieve genuine changes and equality, dalits and women need to be protected by special rights," he said.