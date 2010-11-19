jange Nov 19, 2010 It's nothing short of criminal. The damage was done when the parties signed the 12 point agreement. They should have known that fundamental principles are not negotiable- allowing the Maoists to take part in elections without disbanding their armed gangs is against the fundamental principle of democracy. That is why we have the mess that we have.

Salil Nov 19, 2010 The phenomenon of creating problems and abetting chaos is nothing new to the political fraternity in Nepal. And yes, they do know at long last to show how they have all tried hard to resolve a dispute that should not have been there in the first place. The subject of mockery the nation has been for quite some time - it is difficult to see any respite with the bunch of steadfast fools at the helm and in the opposition.

who cares Nov 19, 2010 does anyone know the inside story between maoist and the budget? till morning, it looked like maoist were supporting budget but now we have a mind changer.

Arthur Nov 20, 2010 The damage was done when the parties that signed the 12 agreement refused to carry out the required democratization of the Nepal Army and integration of the two armies and sided with its arrogant COAS in defying civilian supremacy over the army. They should have known that fundamental principles are not negotiable and that one cannot govern a country without winning an election and cannot conclude an agreement for peace without carrying out its terms. Meanwhile Nepali Times will continue to blame "politicians" or even just "Maoists" for a mess that is obviously the result of decisions taken by anti-Maoists.

jange Nov 20, 2010 The Maoists' behaviour in the CA re the budget vote has amply demonstrated their real nature. To be fair to the Maoists they have never denied that their goal is to capture power by whatever means and that the CA charade is only a means to that end. The problem has been the rest of the political parties who continue to give the Maoists the benefit of the doubt despite clear evidence to the contrary. Kamred Arthur- It is the Maoists who have obstructed the rehabilitation as it suits their political agenda.

kamal.kishor Nov 23, 2010 I can't understand why you blame all when only the maoists are to be blamed. Who is to be blamed for budget delays? NC, UML and other parties were ready but it was the maoists who refused to agree. Why don't we see that they are the ones who are bent on putting up one after another obstacles in the democratic process as well as in running the government???? The fact that they are on one side and rest of the parties are on the other sides. What proof you need more to verify that all their actions lead to proving that democracy can't solve people's problems??They just are playing a game to prove that only their brand of authoritarian democracy is able to do so. It is as simple as that and no body seems to be pointing to it. That is how they started and that is what they aim at. Why people are so confused and don't see the game plan???????????

jeev Nov 23, 2010 More than the blame game, its time to look back at what it was like when the so called peace treaty hadn't taken place and the country was moving in a definite direction. Amidst all this 'peace' and bickering, the direction (be it good or bad ) has all but been lost and it increasingly feels like another wave of 'revolution' and more chaos is heading our way. What the intellectuals commenting and posting their valued comments are not taking into account is the country is fragmented and the majority of people are begging for a solution that will make their life better and they don't care too much where the solution comes from. Most articles written in major papers are so keen to chastise the western form of democracy, allowing foreign interest groups to stick their nose where it don't belong forget the Maoist revolution was supported by a major portion of the population. The resentment these papers voice come from people in the cities with access to computer and influenced by the media propaganda...represent a very small percentage of the country. As for the other parties, they once supported the monarchy (all of them), they then opposed it, they later went back to Gyanendra and well dumped him in the end... again these parties first ignored the Maoists, later outright opposed it... even raising arms against them, then they began courting and later whole heartedly supporting them, now these suckers feel they have enough influence from the external interest groups and the 'elitist' crowd within the country, they are raising their head to scrape some loot for themselves. Its not a pretty picture all around, and a revolution is a distinct possibility... and I would hope the revolution wipes out the rotten at the helm and spare the general public... oh yeah maybe rid of the elitist sycophants too...;-)

Slarti Nov 24, 2010 "This is how seriously our leaders should be taking the budget." But they should be taking a lot else a lot more seriously, but they won't because they don't care. Their deepest desire is to maintain their hold on power indefinitely. They enjoy the present stalemate because they know that the people are confused and can't figure out what to do to deal with this time of darkness. And a time of darkness, pitch black night of indecision it is. Who is right and who is wrong no one can know. Everybody appears to be saying the right thing. Let there be democracy, federalism, secularism, prosperity at the scale of Switzerland and Singapore, and environmentalism, they keep chanting. Journalists are writing about either dietary habits, or mouthing their paymasters diatribes. And intellectuals? The less said the better. There is no way out of this misery and we will keep stumbling through the days. Everyday will bring new headlines which would be the rehash of the old headlines. Trust, faith, dignity, pride, and peace of mind would be daily casualties. We will, in time, need to carry certificates of victim-hood as a license to survival. Everybody will need to proclaim their outrage at something, tiger conservation to rights of god-knows-who. Those who work, those who provide, those who keep quiet, those who wish to see good will all be condemned, to the alter of phony, hollow, meaningless socialism and politics. Politics would underpin virtue, that no one could define and therefore all good would be dead. Just like the King and just like all those soldiers who fought for us and died. Virtuous would be the criminals who murdered with abandon, stole children as young as 10, preach a political philosophy of hate and thievery. Virtuous would be those with dark, dead eyes, angry at themselves, hoping that making others angry would sate their thirst, absolve them of guilt. Virtuous would be those who can hurt the peaceful. Virtuous would be those who can insult. The death grip of fools is upon us, they will let lose when evil would emerge from this confusion, calling themselves nationalists and socialists, those who are for workers. The proto-Nazi's, calling themselves the Maoists.