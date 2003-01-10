Thanks for translating Narayan Wagle's piece ("Damn Nepal", From the Nepali Press, #125) which brings to light and shares the true human emotions of our Nepali women who've been trafficked on the other side of the border. There are different dimensions to this story and I really appreciate Narayan Wagle for bringing out the true picture. It is only natural for them to have a completely negative view of the government of Nepal which doesn't seem to care.



The country is in the doldrums, and this is making the matter of trafficking worse. Isn't it high time our leaders stopped fighting each other and concentrated on addressing these dire issues instead?



Kasturba Singha,

email