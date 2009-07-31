In Thamel, Jamal and many other areas of Kathmandu, you'll see groups of children begging, running recklessly through traffic, smoking and fighting, all under the influence of the industrial glue they sniff habitually. Children as young as five and six wake up in the mornings in filthy beds still high from the night before. Sometimes they're too high to collect free meals and hand-outs from volunteers. Security guards beat them if they stray too close to walled-compounds and pedestrians insult them and call them freaks. But they don't realise that the children sniff glue because they're lonely and unhappy, having fled abusive families only to fall into the street's perilous world.