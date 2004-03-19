Under Maoist pressure, government officials in Dang have been forced to leave their official residences. In the district headquarters of Ghorahi alone, almost all 40 officials of different agencies have shifted elsewhere from the quarters they are officially entitled to.The Maoist Tharuwan Autonomous Region 'People's Government' of Dang has prohibited the operation of government offices from Sunday. It has also asked government officials not to go to the office."We are shifting because the rebels have threatened to blast bombs in the official residences," said an official while he was packing his goods at the official residence in Ghorahi. The officials have been receiving threats to leave or to suffer the consequences. Many of them have now taken refuge in houses of friends and relatives. Some have rented rooms in hotels. More than 1,400 civil servants are in a dilemma about whether or not to go to their offices. The rebels have also declared a blockade in Dang for an indefinite period.