

DANGEROUS AT ANY SPEED: An LPG tanker that smashed into a mountainside at Daunne on the East-West Highway on 12 April still lay on the hairpin bend a week later. The Indian driver and his helper were killed when the truck caught fire and set the surrounding forest ablaze.

(KUNDA DIXIT)



FIRE IN THE NIGHT: Members of the Young Communist League on a torch rally at Ratna Park on Tuesday protesting police raids on their offices in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur two days earlier.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



RICHARD, MEET RINPOCHE: Richard Gere pays his respects to Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche in Boudha on Wednesday at the end of a three-day visit to Kathmandu.

(BIMAL GAUTAM)



BARBED TONGUE: With his pierced tongue, Buddho Krishoo Bag Shrestha is at the centre of this throng of devotees celebrating Bisket Jatra in Bode, Thimi, on Sunday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



PRAYER, NOT POLITICS: Public prayers for peace on Thursday at Khulla Manch, traditionally the reserve of political speakers. The prayers are organised by the National Organising Committee of Prayer for Peace from 7AM-6PM until Friday.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)