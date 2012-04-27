Raju Apr 24, 2012 You are right as an outsider having not-in-depth knowledge of Nepalese society and history of governance in the country. Are you aware of that a few caste (brahman and chhetris) has ruled the country for centuries. Most other ethnic groups, aborigines, lower castes have been marginalized and deprived of the social and economic services as yet. That is why they demand such type of federalism which could protect their rights, and they could participate in all activities as a first-class citizen, not remain as second -class citizen as in the past

Nirmal Apr 24, 2012 The danger lies when so called academician like you present us the stuff as simplistic and vacuous as this, over alarming and the appeasement to the politics of your colour --the right--. For nepali people who have so long cohabitated in the caste system, it represents few more efforts to digest(read it as to be used to) the new dominating caste and creed. Before ,and still there are, few bahun men reigning the country, in future there will be other few men of some particular caste. This is not France, your excellency, this is Nepal where a govt is highly symbolic (far from people-s reach) and local governments the spots to recruite party activists, of corruption and misuse of power. But there are some similarities, no matter where you come from: that the rightists know nothing more than the language of fears and disintegration. That is somehow very genetic amongst you people. You people always have your kind of simplistic generalisation to serve and appease your people, hey?

nepali cheli Apr 24, 2012 "Only fools learn from their own experiences/mistakes — the wise learn from the experiences/mistakes of others." I think this quote suits us very well. We refuse to learn from the experiences of other people and other countries. We have to try out everything by ourselves, make tons of mistakes and in hind sight we put our hands on our foreheads and say 'laa thulo bhul bhayecha'. We experimented with absolute monarchy, then we tried constitutional monarchy for 16 years, then we experimented with Maoists for the next 6 years. Why not give ethnic federalism a chance. 10 years? 20 years? 30 years? Money won't be a problem coz NGOs and INGOs will willingly pour in money into the country in the name of Naya Nepal. More goondas can expect to get rich while Nepalis on the bottom of the ladder will remain in more or less the same position. And then maybe in 2040 we will get tired of all this hoha, have Jana-andolan III, create Naya Nepal (version 2.0) and set out to learn from our 'wide experiences and mistakes' all over again.

Nirmal Apr 24, 2012 And one point in which we both coincide: Nepal will move forward with the parliamentary system. Not because parliamentary system have strong points in comparison to the presidential or mixed system, but because after nearly two decades, we know where the holes are and we know what are the things inexcusable that cannot be repeated. What we do not have is another two decades for a new experiment. More time for experiments means more fraustrations and backwardness for Nepal. Your excellency all systems are pretty goods if engineered by good people, however the doubts arise when we know that the same brand of politicians who could not stop instabilities, corruption, criminal activities are now promising that they will, altogether, transform this situation of prevading gloominess and disenchantment of decade when the new system come into effect with dynamic, firm and clear political actions. Either I-ll have to be overly optimistic to believe them or I-ve to be cautious and move on with critical mindset.

BB Apr 25, 2012 If directly elected all-powerful President, then what's the difference really from monarchy? Better to have 'hereditary monarch' than 'republican monarch'. ..anyway, no matter what the new constitution eventually looks like, 1990 constitutional monarchy was the best system for Nepal. Nepali parties and people were foolish to throw it away.

Binu Apr 26, 2012 This guy is fearing split of Nepal. This is not the case here. Shut off your mouth.

Anon Apr 27, 2012 #6 Binu: and what if it does split? In fact, it doesn't have to. It could just lead to life being more difficult for Nepali people; people not getting along well with each other etc. What if that happens? Shutting your mouth then won't help. Better to speak up now and prevent a disaster happenning.

Krishna S. Apr 27, 2012 " This is the system which was in force during the period of the constitutional monarchy from 1991 and it worked reasonably well" Excusez-moi, monsieur l'ambassadeur! But didn't they have seventeen or eighteen sittings on the parliament before they could choose a prime mininister? And how many Prime Ministers have ruled since 1990? What about the Horse Trading that our parties practice everytime they have to choose a PM. Do we as citizens have any control over these events? We are talking about "Directly Elected Executive Ruler" system. Why are you elitists having big problem with it? Cannot trust the virdict of the poor and ignorant Nepali people? Somebody gve me a better reason!

Joaquin Apr 28, 2012 Se trata de encontrar un equilibrio entre el poder central y los poderes cedidos a las regiones.

Sophia Apr 28, 2012 The french model doesnot work for FRANCE muslim youngsters develop intorno serial killers, the problema of society, race, religion are only oppresse by dominance of blue marine means neo fascist local root putsch right Wind liberale to make France into anti immigrant country, but watt about REAL INHABITANTS THEY ARE MUSLIM, CHRISTAN! JEWISH, FRENCH? Then to Nepal low castes are discriminated.Similar you help they do black magic Why? Maybe not HAPPY. Is best to pamper future potential terroristi, Netherlands gas a hall sucessful policy of POSITIVE DISCRIMINATION. means help more Who needs not chiarito but susta inabile development. Amen.

yanpras Apr 28, 2012 (This is the system which was in force during the period of the constitutional monarchy from 1991 and it worked reasonably well) Not agreed with the author. Moiast came to light because of this fudeal system which has so many loophole in buying and selling this corrupt MPS... There should be a way to have kind of dictatorial from someone choosen by people to control these corrupt animals....We want simply strong leadership who was chosen by people. weak leadership can to deliver the progress what we want.

Rajaram Apr 28, 2012 Present leaders are of feudal mindset. They call themselves communist They are Bigreka Bahuns.( Self-alinated ones). Neither good Bahuns,nor good Christians,nor good Muslims.They hate their own culture ,tradition or dharma. Gharka na ghatka;Dhobi ka kukur hun. Youths of the country must take over and rule with law and order democratically. Campaign for No Vote To The Incumbents in the coming elections. Punish them That is what they deserve.

who cares Apr 28, 2012 nepalgunj should be declared islamic state and send a clear message to southern devil: if we are going down cause of you, we will take you down with us. if there is islamic state, dhoti bhai haru ko sato jancha. is bejing preventing sherpa state? there has got to be kochila state too.

B2B Apr 28, 2012 Your Excellency, Your precious advice concerning the drafting of new constitution of Nepal is most welcome. As you know how much France suffered during the 4th Republic under the parliamentarian system thanks to the instability of government changing every 6th month the prime minister because the alliances changed according to the whim of the members of parliament. Which is why in 1958 General Charles de Gaulle had to impose the 5th Republic with a presidential election which at last brought about stability by establishing a parliament with two poles: executive and the opposition. And this model still works very well in France. Whereas Nepal is a country which was so far ruled by some of the upper castes Bahuns, Chhetris and Newars with no motive other than to enrich themselves without morphing country's face of a begging bowl into a prosperous one by plundering the exchequer leaving aside a bigger chunk of populace never allowing to participate in different governments whatsoever. As of now, everybody wants his share of the pie. The invisible part of Nepalese of other castes such as Tamang, Rai, Sherpa, Limbu, Magar, Gurung Tharu etc have enough to be taken for the citizens of the second zone let alone the inhabitants of terai. Federalism by itself is a very nice solution, but it takes time to give shape to different states without pointing out ethnic disparities. Federalism based on economic viability shall be OK but there are so many illuminated individuals who are pushing hard the federalism based on ethnicity. This is to my mind is the prelude to disintegration of fragile Nepal. Recently, Congress has proposed 7 provinces based entirely on the economic viability of the country. I adhere to this proposition. If all parties agree upon this new model things will calm down bringing in at the same time peace and harmony in the country. Encore, mille remerciements pour votre précieux conseil. J'habite France depuis il y a belle lurette. Quel merveilleux pays! Je vie la démocratie chaque jour que dieu a fait. La Démocratie marche très bien en France. (Plus, bunch of thanks for your precious advice. I dwell in France for quite a moment. Democracy functions perfectly well in France, therefore why France is a model.)

G G May 1, 2012 Nepalese will surely rue the day, should the country adopt the federalism based on ethnicity. It is an open invitation for an internal conflict and disitegration, the system simply just wont work.. GUARANTEED...sorry! May be not immedeatly, just give it few years. The ethnic people want it, simply because they have been brimming with grudges for centuries against bahuns. Surely! Limbu, Rai or Gurungs will begin to have claims of their moral rights to rule and be the 1st ministers and the rest of it, what happens to the rest? other than to resort to ... you know what...

cohabitor May 2, 2012 What's with the headline? Doesn't cohabitation mean living as a couple outside of marriage? Is this a mistake or does co-habitation have another meaning?

Nepali Keto May 3, 2012 The comments on this article are ridiculous. Ok, fine, you don't like his arguments. Do you have a solution? No. So what's with the hate? And his proposal holds water. Listen folks, Nepal is obviously divided along ethnic lines. Caste system still holds but lets not forget that everyone practices it. The kings may have institutionalized the caste system but now that things are different, everyone still practices it. The non bahuns and non chettris still don't marrt outside of their castes so lets not point fingers at each other. We're all guilty. And btw, the Maoist cadre is filled with non-bahuns and non-chettris- especially since the leaders themselves do not profess to any particular caste or religion. So if there's a problem, it's us. You and I. If our goal is to have a society where ethnicity and castes are not values how will "ethnic federalism" be successful to achieve that goal? The author is right. With well over 100 groups, only one will win in an election. In a democracy, the people as a whole need to be represented, not any particular ethnic group. If you're from an ethnic group which has historically been pushed aside, you're just as guilty as the upper castes if you want a federal state along ethnic lines. So that brings us back to the main point- is an French style democracy good? Clearly not as the author mentions. The logic holds. He doesn't have to be a Nepali to understand Nepal's core problems. Clearly, us as Nepalis haven't understood the problem as understanding leads to action and since our actions are nowhere to be seen, we can't claim any understanding ourselves. A parliamentary style democracy will work provided there's no more than a 100 or so MPs in the lower house. even that is too much. 50-60 is enough. We can start by reducing head count.

Colin Cooper May 3, 2012 STOP PRESS: Nepali Times Comments Section in Denounce-The-Perfectly-Reasonable-Views-of-Reputable-"Outsider"-Shockah!!!