Iam struck by an uncanny biblical parallel: wasn't it the prophet Daniel who saw the writing on the wall and warned his king of impending doom?



Our very own Daniel Lak has now rightly warned us of the great ruin that awaits us when the Big One strikes ('The Big One', #215). The sudden interest shown even by my otherwise unconcerned daughter, among many others, is an indication that Lak's readers have got the message about the dangers posed by earthquakes in Nepal. We can't prevent earthquakes, but we can be better prepared, and community organisations under NSET-Nepal have been set up for just that. It would be good if the media took time off from reporting beauty contests, fashion parades and changa chaits to see the excellent work that has been going on in disaster preparedness and mitigation.



Bibhuti Man Singh

Ward 17 Disaster Mgmt Committee, Chhetrapati

