Kumar Basnet,
Sophia University,
Tokyo
. "Last stand" (#118) by Daniel Lak is an inspiring piece of writing urging us to stand up or as I see it, wake up. It reminded me of poet Lekhnath Poudyal's "jaaga na jaaga". The best way forward for us is to encourage democratic leaders to admit to their mistakes, apologise and move on. Progress cannot be made if we let ourselves be haunted by an imperfect pass. We should indeed stand up and do something. It's already late.
SK Sharma,
Baluwatar
Daniel Lak's "Last stand" (#118) was wonderful and impressive. Politicians stand up only to give speeches. Their throats are dry now, and we hardly hear a croak from these leaders. We need energetic people to manage the assets of our country. The problem is bringing potential leaders from the fringe back to the mainstream. In my opinion, it would be best for Nepal if the Maoists and the king could work together. The Maoists should accept (they may even be willing to) a monarchy in one form or another, and the monarch should accept the social reform agenda of the Maoists.Khagendra Timisina,
by email