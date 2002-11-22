Daniel Lak's "Last stand" (#118) was wonderful and impressive. Politicians stand up only to give speeches. Their throats are dry now, and we hardly hear a croak from these leaders. We need energetic people to manage the assets of our country. The problem is bringing potential leaders from the fringe back to the mainstream. In my opinion, it would be best for Nepal if the Maoists and the king could work together. The Maoists should accept (they may even be willing to) a monarchy in one form or another, and the monarch should accept the social reform agenda of the Maoists.

Daniel Lak is right about the need for our politicians to stand up and face reality ("Last stand", #118). The election scheduled for 13 November could not take place because our politicians were scared the rebels might kill them if they participated. They were united in agreement with ex-Prime Minister Deuba's plan to postpone scheduled polls, a move legal experts called unconstitutional. Well, I do not think either Madav Kumar Nepal or Girija Prasad Koirala would have called the king's move unconstitutional if they were made prime minister. They would be all praises. They are quarrelling over who gets to sit on the kursi at a time when the people are suffering and the Maoist situation is getting acute. As Lak says, they should stop sitting and start visiting Rolpa, Kalikot and Rukum.Kumar Basnet,. "Last stand" (#118) by Daniel Lak is an inspiring piece of writing urging us to stand up or as I see it, wake up. It reminded me of poet Lekhnath Poudyal's "jaaga na jaaga". The best way forward for us is to encourage democratic leaders to admit to their mistakes, apologise and move on. Progress cannot be made if we let ourselves be haunted by an imperfect pass. We should indeed stand up and do something. It's already late.