The Danish government has suspended new aid agreements and projects in the pipeline for Nepal. "There will be no new aid agreement and the preparations for new projects have been put on hold for now," said Danish Charge d'Affaires Gert Meinecke on Tuesday before leaving for Copenhagen. His government has called him for consultations over the recent developments in Nepal. Meinecke is one of the western diplomats called by their government for consultations. The German ambassador Franz Erwin Ring and the Norwegian ambassador Tore Toreng have also left. The French ambassador Michel Jolivet is already in Paris. British ambassador Keith Bloomfield left for London on Monday while Indian ambassador Shiv Shankar Mukherjee flew to New Delhi on Monday afternoon. As major foreign missions in Kathmandu await their capital's instructions on how to go about things, Denmark has become the first country to suspend aid. "In response to the developments after February First, our government has instructed us not to sign any new agreement with the Nepali government for now," said Martin Hermann, deputy chief of mission at the Danish Embassy. "Those projects which are currently underway will also be reviewed." The Danish government, however, will continue providing assistance to civil society, he added.



