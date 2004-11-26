Vivek Shrestha
Cedar Rapids, USA
The piece on how Darjeelingays identify with Nepal and cling to their original language and culture makes one think about the two-facedness of the establishment in Nepal. The article gloats that the loyalty of these Nepali Indians lies with Nepal ("I would never consider myself an Indian".) If Tarai Nepalis or Nepalis of Indian origin had said something like that in Nepal, they would have been denounced as being anti-national elements. It is India's liberal outlook that has allowed Nepali Indians to preserve their language and culture. It would be nice if Nepali Nepalis had a little of that quality.N A Pityata,
Kathmandu
Thanks to Aarti Basnyat for the excellent update on Darj. Kathmandu and Darjeeling have always had a symbiotic relationship, a cultural crosspollination. The number of artisits, singers, writers and poets who have come to Kathmandu from Darjeeling, and the veneration with which Nepali writers are held in Darjeeling and Kalimpong over the decades is a strong bond. Not even the violence that has wracked and is afflicting these two places and the fact that they are located in two different nation states can tear it asunder.Jaya Moktan,
Darjeeling